Native News Weekly (April 20, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff April 20, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

New Resource Highlights Medicaid's Crucial Role for Native Americans

The National Council of Urban Indian Health (NCUIH) has released a comprehensive overview highlighting the crucial role Medicaid plays in providing health care to American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities. This report emphasizes the importance of preserving Medicaid resources and exempting AI/AN beneficiaries from work requirements to fulfill the federal government’s trust responsibility.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

This resrouce is valuable now considering both the Senate and House of Represenatives will in all probablity have to make cuts to Medicaid because both chambers have passed budget resolutions that require them to cut trillions of dollars from federal spending. Analysts maintain, these reductions cannot be done without cutting Medicaid funding.

Access the Resource

Facts about American Indians and Alaska Natives on Medicaid Approximately 2.7 million AI/AN people are enrolled in Medicaid, with 24% of AI/AN adults aged 18-64 and 23% of those over 64 benefiting from the program.

Almost 49% of AI/AN children are enrolled in Medicaid.

Urban Indian Organizations serve as vital health care providers. 59% of AI/AN people receiving care at UIOs are Medicaid beneficiaries. Eight out of the top ten states with the largest number of AI/AN Medicaid beneficiaries have UIOs providing essential services.



Legislation Introduced to Protect Scenic Gila River

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) reintroduced their M.H. Dutch Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act, legislation to designate portions of the Gila River, its watershed, and other rivers in the Gila National Forest as Wild and Scenic Rivers. The bill will be a boon to New Mexico’s outdoor economy, while protecting an irreplaceable natural resource for future generations of New Mexicans. U.S. Sen, Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM.) and Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), Member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, are original cosponsors.

The Greater Gila watershed comprises the largest remaining network of naturally free-flowing river segments in the Southwestern United States.

The M.H. Dutch Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act protects portions of the Gila River, some of its tributaries, and other nearby rivers under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. The Gila is treasured by New Mexicans because it supports exceptional experiences for families to cherish, spectacular scenery and wildlife habitat, abundant cultural resources, the integrity of an important water source, and many traditional uses. Designating portions of the Gila River and its watershed as Wild and Scenic Rivers will protect one of the nation’s most iconic and treasured rivers, as well as the immense recreational and agricultural economies that rely on it.

“The Gila and San Francisco Rivers are among the last wild, free-flowing rivers in the Southwest— vital to the region’s wildlife, communities, and culture. To truly safeguard the Gila’s wild character, we must also protect its rivers,” Heinrich, Ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee said. “Our M.H. Dutch Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act will ensure that the Gila and San Francisco watersheds receive the lasting protections they deserve. These protections enhance water quality, support local economies, bolster outdoor recreation, and preserve healthy ecosystems. In New Mexico, the Rio Chama, the Jemez, the Rio Grande, and the Pecos all benefit from this important designation. The Gila and San Francisco watershed deserve no less.”

Heinrich originally introduced the M.H. Dutch Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act with former-U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D-N.M.) in 2020. The legislation passed out the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in 2023. The bill is named after Maynard Hubbard "Dutch" Salmon from Silver City, New Mexico. Salmon was a nature writer, longtime advocate for the Gila River, and co-founder of the Gila Conservation Coalition.

The M.H. Dutch Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act has received support from local community leaders, Tribes, sportsmen and women, and business leaders.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter