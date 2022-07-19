Native News Online wins Journalism Award

Details By Neely Bardwell July 19, 2022

The Native American Journalists Association (NAJA) announced today that the Native News Online team has been recognized by the 2022 National Native Media Awards.

Every year, NAJA recognizes the best coverage of Indian Country. Native News Online was recognized for its work in the category Print/Online - Best Digital Publication.

Native News Online received third place in this category.

“It's always an honor to be recognized by your peers. We are all working hard to amplify the needs and concerns of Indian Country. We are grateful for this award,” says publisher and editor, Levi Rickert. “We would like to send out a big congratulations to Indian Country Today and Kai Wai Ola for their first and second place awards.”

Last year, Rickert won best column, and Native News Online won first place for best digital publication.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

2022 Print / Online – Best Digital Publication - Professional Division III

First Place

Mary Annette Pember, Meghan Sullivan, Joaqlin Estus, Kolby Kickingwoman, Kalle Benallie, Chris Aadland, Carina Dominguez, Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, Dianna Hunt, Dalton Walker

Enbridge, ANCSA, Disenrolled Nooksack, Homelands in peril and Portraits from the pandemic

ICT

Second Place

Alice Silbanuz, Lisette Fernandez-Akamine, Kaleena Patcho, Ed Kalama, Joshua Koh, Jason Lees, William “Trip” Rems

Ka Wai Ola News

Ka Wai Ola

Third Place

Native News Online Team

Native News Online







More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter