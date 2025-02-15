Native News Online Turned 14 on Friday

fbpx
From the Founder. On Friday, Feb. 14Native News Online turned 14.


Reflecting on the day it all began in 2011 with "The Longest Walk - Reversing Diabetes," I never imagined this publication would grow as it has. Our growth has been driven by consistent publishing of Native-centered stories and a steadfast commitment to protecting the rights and sovereignty of tribal nations.

Over the past 14 years, several key stories have helped shape Native News Online, including coverage of the Standing Rock resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline, the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian boarding schools, the repatriation of our ancestors, and the Native vote. Each of these topics has generated hundreds of articles.

While we acknowledged our 14th anniversary, we didn't have time for a party—or even a slice of cake—because our newsroom was busy covering the second Trump administration and the various executive orders and directives that could be harmful to Indian Country.

At NCAI’s "State of the Tribal Nations" program in Washington, D.C.,  earler this week, there was tremendous apprehension about how the second term of President Donald Trump has treated tribal nations.

One speaker said the confusion generated from the executive orders and directives from the White House began with uncertainty and turned into fear.

As we embark on our 15th year of reporting on Indian Country, we know Warrior Journalism is needed as we defend tribal sovereignty in this time of uncertainty. Like the warriors of old who protected our communities and way of life, today's Native journalists must stand guard through truth-telling and fearless reporting. This is why we call it Warrior Journalism - because defending tribal sovereignty requires both courage and dedication to truth.

We remain committed to being warriors in the fight against injustice and in defense of tribal sovereignty. 


Levi Rickert
Founder, Publisher & Editor 

Thayék gde nwéndëmen - We are all related.

