Native News Online Reader Survey: 85% Disapprove of Trump’s Approach to Reducing Federal Spending

Details By Native News Online Staff March 02, 2025

In a three-question reader survey conducted by Native News Online, 85% of participants expressed disapproval of the Trump administration’s approach to cutting federal spending.

The survey was accessible to Native News Online readers through the publication’s social media channels and newsletter.

“Since the executive orders were issued, we have closely monitored their impact on Indian Country. Some tribal officials have been reluctant to discuss the effects on their communities, fearing possible retribution from the Trump administration,” said Levi Rickert, publisher of Native News Online. “So, we decided we wanted to go to our readers to measure their sentiments.”

The results of the reader survey are:

Do you approve or disapprove of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's approach to reducing federal spending?

Approve -15%

Disapprove - 85%

Do you believe recent government firings are disproportionately impacting Indian Country?

Yes - 74%

No - 8%

Not Sure -18%

Have you or someone you know been negatively affected by federal budget cuts?

Yes - 63%

No - rew37%

In addition to answering the three survey questions, participants had the option to leave a comment. Readers were not asked to leave their name, race/ethnicity, or to provide their emails. In some cases, the comments chosen for publication were edited for grammar and clarity.

Comments

Comment: Federal agencies are scrambling to meet and comply with the flurry of executive orders and policy changes. In addition to funding freezes, agencies are struggling to meet their day to day work because of the chaos these changes. The ability to effectively deliver federal programs has been impacted in a negative way. What is the cost to the taxpayer to have each agency having to deal with the chaos and constant pivoting?

Think about the cost of the senior leaders who have to take time away from delivering their mission to developing plans and contingencies with the reduction in personnel. A lot of programs were being delivered via bandages due to shortages in personnel and how will programs be delivered? Where is Congress? Thought they had the purse and authorized programs. Overreach by the executive branch?

Comment: Funding for Native tribes and Native citizens is based on the political (not racial or socio-economic) status of sovereign tribes under the federal trust obligation. It is not decretionary funding subject to freeze or cuts.

Comment: Indian Health Service cuts have already impacted our tribal health clinic with over-the-counter meds now being prioritized. Agriculture cuts will have an impact on our land grant programs. Education cuts will have a great impact on the tribal college. Medicare will have a severe impact on a native community that already has a very high poverty level.

Comment: Many people in the Redding area (myself included) depend on the Rancheria for health care and prescriptions. Cuts in funding will definitely hurt people who rely on the Rancheria and don’t have the money to go elsewhere for care!

Comment: I can't understand how the government could allow Elon Musk to have so much freedom to access our private information as citizens, and they don't think it's wrong.

Comment: Native communities will feel its true impact in healthcare, our life line to a quality life. Why did 42% of our voters believe Trump’s lies? These voters literally gave Trump free reign to trample over our sovereignty and rights for the next 4 years.

[Editor’s Note: the actual figure was closer to 50% of Native Americans who voted for Trump in the 2024 presidential election.]

Comment: Already people are getting more and more frightened and afraid of what will happen next.

Comment: The loss of IHS would be devastating.

Comment: I am very worried about NIH funding that was supposed to go to Vanderbilt University, working with Moderna, to develop more badly needed vaccines. We need Indian Country to be vaccinated.

Comment: I have 30 days to submit proof of my teacher position at a school that has high Native population. I do not remember this stipulation when I received the grant.

Comment: As a Native American, Native News Online has been very biased.

Comment: Yes, It is hitting my home town and federal workers are being relieved from the National Weather Service in Norman.

Comment: I did not vote for Trump. But I do feel as though there are areas in the government that have gotten far too wealthy, often at the cost of programs who are in need. I don't feel as though I need to panic about the DOGE thing until I've seen more about how it works or does not work.

Comment: I am worried about health education and federal programs

Comment: I am so worried about the IHS. So many members of my family use their services in Oklahoma. Also, the layoffs will take away their main source of income. They came to work for Indian nations until retirement. I don’t believe you will work with as much dedication wondering if you are the next to go!

Comment: Humans are suffering, frightened and injured from this senseless and unreasonable loss of economic stability at home. We need support from the bottom up, not the top down. Public health, community health, Indian health, population health and individual's health in all dimensions: Spirit, emotional, mental & physical are suffering needlessly. It is yet another abuse of perceived power that the masses are paying for at this time.

Comment: We are dealing with a new administration which operates very differently than its predecessor. We must without a doubt be on guard and aware of what is happening, but at the same time we have to avoid knee-jerk reactions. It is critical to deal with every issue in and of itself. What we need is positive and productive results, not partisan warmongering.

Comment: Morality. The continued lies, mistrust, unpredictability of this administration has put on Native American Country.

Comment: Tribes negotiated with a democratic government not a dictatorship of Putin. The current guy in the White House is a Putin puppet. If this country wants a dictator then they must move to Russia and leave us be.

Comment: IHS needs improved access and increased budget! Let the government uphold their treaties first!

Comment: We are living in real-time purgatory just like my ancestors did during the Tolowa Dee-ni' Holocaust in 1853! I'm suffering from PTSD, BIG TIME!

Comment: So worried about the IHS. So many members of my family use their services in Oklahoma. Also, the lay offs will take away their main source of income. They came to work for Indian Nations until retirement. I don’t believe you will work with as much dedication wondering if you are the next to go!

Comment: Indigenous students' opportunities are directly impacted by this grant being frozen and there is a fear that the more light is shown on these issues, that they will attack more, so nobody is discussing many of the impacts. We're "flying under the radar.”

