Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert on "Here and Now" on the Indian Boarding Schools Apology

Details By Native News Online Staff October 26, 2024

Native News Online's Publisher Levi Rickert was a guest on NPR's "Here and Now" Friday to discuss Presidnt Joe Biden's apology historic apology for federal Indian boarding schools that forcibly stripped Native children of their languages and culture over 150 years in a systematic campaign of assimilation.

When asked if he thought the apology coming with less than two weeks before the 2024 presidential election if he thought the apology was political, Rickert said: "I don't care. It's happening."

Here the interview:

Since the discovery of an unmarked grave with 245 Native students at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia made international headline in May 2021, Native News Online has published over 250 articles relating to the dark chapter in American history.

