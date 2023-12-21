Native Language Revitalization Gets $5.7M Boost

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff December 21, 2023

American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes and Tribal Organizations have been awarded a total of $5.723 million to revitalize language their Native languages.





The Living Languages Grants are awarded by the Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development and range in value from $200,000 to $300,000 per year for three years.

The program targets Tribes whose languages are at risk of disappearing due to declining native-speaker population. The degradation of Native language is a result of more than a century of oppression and forced assimilation driven by federal Indian Boarding Schools that forbade Native children from speaking the language of their peoples.

Enjoying Native News Coverage? Make A Donation Here $25 $50 $100

“Living Languages Grant Program funding supports Tribal communities in restoring and revitalizing their traditional languages, thereby preserving the essence of their cultural identities and sovereignty,” said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland in a statement. “Investing in Native language revitalization is just one part of our all-of-government approach to addressing the harms caused by federal policies of the past, such as Federal Indian Boarding School which actively worked to suppress Native languages and cultures.”

The Living Languages Grant Program’s focus for fiscal year 2024 is on Native language immersion projects that support a cohesive Tribal community-approach through collaborative instruction based on current language immersion models. This year’s funding is intended for projects that provide an “all-of-community” language program with measurable outcomes that will be achieved within three years.

The award recipients and amounts are:

Cherokee Nation, Tahlequah, Oklahoma: $300,000

Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma, McLoud, Oklahoma: $300,000

Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Bayfield, Wisconsin: $300,000

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, Reno, Nevada: $300,000

Sac & Fox Nation, Stroud, Oklahoma: $300,000

Igiugig Village, Igiugig, Alaska: $299,999

Sitting Bull College, Fort Yates, North Dakota: $299,928

Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, Coos Co., Oregon: $299,900

Metlakatla Indian Community, Metlakatla, Alaska: $299,900

Modoc Nation, Miami, Oklahoma: $299,807

Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, Anadarko, Oklahoma: $299,279

Kalispel Indian Community, Cusick, Washington: $298,552

Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, Lower Brule, South Dakota: $296,273

Lummi Tribe, Bellingham, Washington: $296,000

Bundled Arrows Inc., Niagara Falls, New York: $288,098

Shawnee Tribe, Miami, Oklahoma: $280,200

Tribal Government of St. Paul Island, St. Paul Island, Alaska: $277,500

Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes, Juneau, Alaska: $265,920

San Carlos Apache Tribal Council, San Carlos, Arizona: $219,647

Quechan Tribe, Yuma, Arizona: $201,997

More Stories Like This

In a world filled with inaccurate narratives about Native Americans, we spotlight the overlooked, unheard and underrepresented stories that are often overlooked by the mainstream media. Our journalism is free for all to read, but it is not free to produce. Your donation provides the much-needed financial support for us to produce inclusive Indigenous journalism that inspires, informs and uplifts Native Americans. Thank you for being a force behind our work. Together, we are rewriting the narrative. Donate Free Newsletter