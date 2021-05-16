Native Justice Coalition Bringing Awareness to MMIWG2S Issue

Details By Levi Rickert May 16, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On a cool Saturday evening, some three-dozen gathered at Ah-Nab-Awan Park that sits between the Grand River and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in downtown Grand Rapids for MMIWG2S event that included speakers and then finally a vigil.

The event was part of a month-long series of activities hosted by the Native Justice Coalition to bring awareness to the serious issue of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.

“We need to shed light on this epidemic,” Cecilia Rose LaPointe (Keeweenaw Bay Indian Community), founder and executive director of the Native Justice Coalition, said. “It’s our job to educate the public about this problem.”

Cecilia Rose LaPointe

Several speakers recounted stories of their own stories of how the issue has affected them on a personal level.

Betty Davis (Turtle Mountain Chippewa), a retired Grand Rapids Public School administrator for the Native American program, recalled talking to a cousin named Tonya recently. The cousin’s mother went missing 28 years ago and her body was found in a river at the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation in North Dakota.

The cousin told Davis that when her mother first went missing there was a sense of urgency to find her, but as days turned to weeks, their family knew she would be found dead.

Betty Davis

"The case was never solved, " Davis said. "Tonya said there has been no justice and wonders everyday 'only if we would have done...' or 'what if'."

Mariah Eldridge and Rhonda Loonsfoot

Display brings awareness of the epidemic Mike Medawis (Potawatomi/Ottawa) provided a drum song. Some three dozen showed their support of the issue.

Native News Online photographs by Levi Rickert

More Stories Like This

10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter