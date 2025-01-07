Native Bidaské with Sarah Eagle Heart (Oglála Lakota) on the Power of Creation Stories

Details By Kristen Lilya January 07, 2025

Join Levi Rickert, editor of Native News Online, as he sits down with Sarah Eagle Heart (Oglála Lakota). The winter season is when Native communities traditionally come together to share stories and pass down their cultural heritage. This week, we have a unique opportunity to delve into the heart of Lakota traditions through a captivating conversation with Emmy-winning storyteller and social justice advocate, Sarah Eagle Heart (Waŋblí Šiná Wíŋyaŋ, Eagle Shawl Woman).

Eagle Heart has dedicated her career to preserving and amplifying Indigenous narratives. Her award-winning projects, such as the documentary "Lakota Nation vs. the United States" and the interactive experience "Crow the Legend," have captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing the power of storytelling to educate, inspire, and heal.

In this episode, Sarah shares her deep insights into the significance of Lakota creation stories and how they continue to shape the values and worldview of her community. From the spiritual connection to the Black Hills to the integration of Christian and traditional beliefs, she shares the multifaceted nature of Lakota identity and the importance of passing down these timeless tales to future generations.

Don't miss this chance to join Sarah Eagle Heart in a thought-provoking exploration of Lakota creation stories and their enduring relevance in the 21st century.

📣 Spread the word and join us LIVE on Friday, January 10th at 12 EST on Native News Online's Facebook or YouTube channel.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give during December 2024 will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices. No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter