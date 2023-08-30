Native Bidaské with Tamara Zangrilli on the Maternal RSV Vaccine Trial

Details By Native News Online Staff August 30, 2023

Join Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert on this week's Native Bidaské as he interviews Tamara Zangrilli on her participation in the maternal respiratory syncytial (RSV) vaccine trial .



RSV is the leading cause of lower respiratory tract infections in babies worldwide, killing an estimated 13,000 infants younger than seven months old every year. Zangrilli was one of 7300 pregnant people in 18 countries who participated in the clinical vaccine trial led by Pfizer.

Zangrilli, a member of the Cherokee Nation, was born in Sacramento, California. Zangrilli has several years of professional healthcare experience and a personal interest in the evolution of science, which was part of her motivation to participate in the maternal RSV vaccine trial. A self-proclaimed “open book,” Zangrilli currently works as the Children’s Hospital Colorado Psychology Training Program Operations Coordinator.

Tune into the live stream on Friday, September 1st at 12 p.m. EST. on the Native News Online Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channel.

