Native Bidaské with Tafv Sampson, Set Decorator on Reservation Dogs.

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff August 16, 2023

Join Native New Online Publisher Levi Rickert this Friday as he interviews Reservation Dogs set decorator Tafv Sampson. Tafv has worked in the film industry since 2011 and is the granddaughter of the late Muscogee actor and founder of the American Indian Registry for the Performing Arts.

In decorating the set for Reservation Dogs, Tafv was inspired to make the show as meaningful for the community as possible. She collaborated with local artists to dress the sets with loaned, emotionally significant objects, such as iconic Native activist and actress Casey Camp-Horinek’s shawl, which she wore to Wounded Knee protests in her youth She also worked to nail the cultural specificity of the home of the character “Maximus, played by Graham Greene, in episode 302, and the 1940s India Boarding School world of episode 304.

Tune into the live stream on Friday, August 18 at 12 pm EDT on the Native News OnlineFacebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter