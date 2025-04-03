Native Bidaské with Shane Balkowitsch on Preserving Indigenous Identity Through Wet Plate Photography

Details By Kristen Lilya April 03, 2025

Friday, April 4th, 2025

12:00 pm ET / 11:00 am CT / 10:00 am MT / 9:00 am PT

For more than a decade, photographer Shane Balkowitsch has been capturing the spirit of Native America through an ancient and nearly forgotten art form—wet plate photography.

Using a 19th-century process known as wet plate collodion, Balkowitsch has documented over 860 Indigenous people as part of his ongoing series, Northern Plains Native Americans: A Modern Wet Plate Perspective. His mission? To create 1,000 portraits that honor the resilience, beauty, and cultural legacy of Native peoples.

In this episode of Native Bidaské, we sit down with Balkowitsch to discuss his journey into wet plate photography, his experiences working with Indigenous communities, and his recent session with Leonard Peltier, the iconic Native activist who was recently granted clemency after nearly 50 years of incarceration. One of the resulting portraits, Clemency, has already been selected by the Library of Congress for its collection, cementing its place in history.

Join us as we explore the deeper significance of these images, the stories they tell, and why preserving Indigenous identity through photography is more important than ever.

📅 Date: Friday April 4th at 12 pm ET

📍 Where to Watch: Native News Online’s Facebook & YouTube

📣 Spread the word and join us LIVE on Friday, April 4th, at noon ET on Native News Online’s Facebook, YouTube channel, or you can watch live below.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter