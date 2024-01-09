Native Bidaské with President of Navajo Nation Buu Nygren on Sending Human Remains to the Moon

January 09, 2024

Join us for a conversation on the latest edition of Native Bidaské with Levi Rickert, Publisher and Editor of Native News Online, and special guest President Buu Nygren. In this exclusive interview, Nygren shares insights on pressing issues, including his recent opposition to NASA sending human remains to the moon.

In this episode, Nygren delves into the deep-rooted cultural significance of the moon for the Navajo Nation and other Indigenous communities. He outlines the historical context, challenges faced, and the significance of consultation with Indigenous communities in such endeavors.

As well, Nygren discusses his first year in office, highlighting challenges, achievements, and the commitment to continual improvement. As he celebrates his one-year milestone, he expresses gratitude for the trust placed in him by the Navajo people.

Don't miss this insightful and engaging edition of Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, January 12th, 2024 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Watch this episode on Native News Online's Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channel.

