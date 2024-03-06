Native Bidaské with Patty Loew & Alton 'Sonny' Smart on the Significance of the New Film 'Bad River'

Details By Native News Online Staff March 06, 2024

Join us on Friday, March 8, as Native News Online Founder and Publisher Levi Rickert sits down with Patty Loew and Alton "Sonny" Smart, members of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe. This discussion will delve into the profound significance of the upcoming film "Bad River” by filmmaker Mary Mazzio.

The fight against the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline is symbolic of the ongoing struggle faced by the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians to safeguard their ancestral lands and waters. This struggle takes center stage in "Bad River," a powerful new documentary set to premiere on March 15. Narrated by Indigenous activist and model Quannah Chasing Horse, the film promises to be a stirring testament to resilience and resistance.

In our discussion, we'll explore the historical and cultural context surrounding Indian Affairs; the enduring dependence on the Bureau of Indian Affairs; and the far-reaching consequences of resource extraction. We'll emphasize the importance of understanding the rich history and culture of the Bad River community, raising awareness, and fostering activism among tribal members to protect sovereignty and cultural preservation.

Patty Loew, an esteemed member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe, brings her expertise as a professor, author, and documentary filmmaker, focusing on Ojibwe treaty rights, cultural expression, and environmental activism. Meanwhile, Alton "Sonny" Smart, a revered elder of the Bad River Band, will share his insights as a spiritual leader, educator, and Vietnam War Veteran, bridging cultural divides and enriching communities through his unique blend of cultural knowledge and Western approaches.

Catch this enlightening episode of Native Bidaské LIVE airing at Noon ET on Native News Online's Facebook, X (Twitter), or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel.

