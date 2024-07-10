Native Bidaské with Olympic Gold Medalist Billy Mills to Discuss His New Book, Wings of an Eagle

Details By Native News Online Staff July 10, 2024

Join Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert on this week’s Native Bidaské as he interviews Olympic Gold Medalist Billy Mills (Oglala Lakota) about his new children’s book, “Wings of an Eagle."

Mills is an Olympic gold medalist, author, and co-founder of Running Strong for American Indian Youth, a nonprofit organization that supports the critical needs of Native communities. He grew up on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and now travels around the world inspiring audiences to embrace unity through diversity while learning from historical injustices.

After winning the Gold Medal in the 10,000-meter race at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics in an upset, Mills used his fame to improve the lives of Native Americans, particularly Native youth.

In 1986, he started a non-profit organization called Running Strong for American Indian Youth. He joined forces with Eugene Krizek, founder of Christian Relief Services. Since then, the organization has raised millions of dollars to provide basic needs for poor Native Americans.

Mills shares with Rickert the reason he released “Wings of an Eagle” at this time and discussed his plans to take his family to Paris to witness the Paris Olympics in August.

Tune in at 12 p.m. EST on Friday, July 12 on the Native News Online Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channel.

