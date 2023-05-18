Native Bidaské with NARF Staff Attorney Morgan Saunders and Pipestem Law Partner Wilson Pipestem

Details By Native News Online Staff May 18, 2023

Join Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert and Senior Reporter Jenna Kunze as they interview Native American Rights Fund Staff Attorney Morgan Saunders and Law Partner Wilson Pipestem on the importance of protecting Native Americans’ religious rights to wear tribal regalia during graduation.

Saunders is an experienced litigator who is passionate about ensuring tribes have an advocate in every room where decisions are being made, especially in Washington, DC. At NARF, Saunders is based in the DC office. Her work has focused on protecting Native religious rights, including wearing eagle feathers at graduation. She also supports the Tribal Supreme Court Project, which protects Native interests at the U.S. Supreme Court. In this role, she helped coordinate the amicus brief strategy for Brackeen v. Haaland. Most recently, Saunders has been supporting voting rights and election protection issues.

Pipestream’s career has been dedicated to protecting the rights of tribal governments and American Indians. Wilson has represented and advised tribal governments on a broad range of issues from treaty rights to minerals production to gaming. A graduate of Stanford Law School and Oklahoma State University, Pipestream formerly practiced law at Swidler Berlin Shereff Friedman, LLP, a law firm based in Washington, D.C. There he established a practice advising and representing tribal clients on a broad range of issues before founding Pipestem Law in 1999.

Tune into the live stream on the Native News Online Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

