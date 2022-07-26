Native Bidaské with Matt Roberson

Details By Valerie Vande Panne July 26, 2022

On last week’s edition of Native Bidaské, Executive Director for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Department of Athletic Regulation, Matt Roberson, joined Native News Online’s Levi Rickert and Darren Thompson.

Matt is an enrolled member of The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes (Keechi) and is originally from Anadarko, Oklahoma. He is also the Executive Officer and Region 6 Director for the North American Indigenous Games Council.

Matt joined Native News Online to talk about the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Department of Athletic Regulation’s hosting of the world title boxing match between two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez and junior featherweight world champion Isaac Dogboe at the Grand Casino Hinckley.

“We’re an athletic commission, a boxing commission. We regulate professional and amature combative sports on the Mille Lacs Reservation as well as with other tribes,” Roberson says. “Our primary task is to regulate the event. We look out for the health and welfare of the fighters as well as the general public. We make sure it's a safe competition.”

Watch the full interview here.

