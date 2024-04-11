Native Bidaské with Lyndsay Amato on the #BraidsforCole Movement

Details By Native News Online Staff April 11, 2024

Join us on Friday, April 12th, for an enlightening discussion with Lyndsay Amato, a seasoned Teaching Artist and First Nations Radio veteran. Amatao and Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert will discuss the #BraidsforCole Movement and Amato’s involvement.

With more than 18 years of experience in education and 20 years in Northern Native Broadcasting Yukon, Amato brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to the table. As a proud member of the Carcross Tagish First Nation, Amatoholds certificates with honors in Education Assistance and Early Learning and Child Care from Yukon University. Passionate about amplifying First Nation perspectives in community programs, Amato collaborates with various boards and committees in the arts and education sectors. She firmly believes that decolonizing our approaches within communities can pave the way for a brighter future for generations to come. Additionally, Amato runs workshops focusing on crucial topics such as land-based education, mental health, fostering healthy relationships, and media literacy.



Tune in to Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, April 12th at Noon ET on Native News Online's Facebook, X (Twitter), or YouTube channel.

