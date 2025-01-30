Native Bidaské with Lorna McLeod on Making Peace with Money

Details By Kristen Lilya January 30, 2025

As the new year begins, many people resolve to improve their financial situation. Join Levi Rickert, Editor of Native News Online, for a discussion on finding financial harmony with Lorna McLeod, a certified financial coach, and author, helping others make peace with money is a personal mission.

In this episode of the Native Bidaské, Lorna shares her journey of overcoming financial struggles, including bankruptcy, to become a champion of financial literacy and empowerment.

"For so many years, I did not have peace with money," Lorna explained. "But I realized I wasn't actually bad with money or numbers – I simply had a few things to learn."

Lorna's book, "Make Peace with Money," delves into the importance of shifting one's mindset and beliefs about money. She emphasizes that the way we talk to ourselves about money can profoundly impact our financial behavior and outcomes.

Addressing the unique challenges faced by Native American communities, Lorna acknowledged the desire to avoid colonial structures, but emphasized finding ways to engage with money that align with one's values and serve the greater good.

"It's not about being pro-capitalist or anti-capitalist," Lorna said. "It's about looking at what you want your money to do for you and your community, and then finding ways to make that happen."

Lorna's work has resonated globally, with her book being sold in over 25 countries. As we embark on a new year, her message of making peace with money and discovering true wealth is a timely and empowering one.

To learn more about Lorna McLeod and her work, visit her website at www.makepeacewithmoney.com or check out her book, "Make Peace with Money," available on Amazon.

