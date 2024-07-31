Native Bidaské with Jonathan Nez, Congressional Candidate for Arizona’s 2nd District

Details By Native News Online Staff July 31, 2024

Tune in this Friday as Levi Rickert, publisher and editor of Native News Online, and Political Editor Neely Bardwell, interviews Jonathan Nez, Democratic Congressional Candidate for Arizona’s second congressional district.

Nez, who was the president of the Navajo Nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for Arizona’s second congressional district on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. He faces first-term incumbent Rep. Eli Crane in the general election on November 5, 2024.

With a distinguished tenure as the former president of the Navajo Nation, he has a proven track record of leadership and advocacy for issues critical to tribal communities.

Residing in Flagstaff with his family, he embodies the values of Arizona’s diverse communities. Nez intimately understands the unique challenges facing rural communities. Leveraging his established relationships in Washington, he pledges to navigate bureaucratic hurdles and channel vital resources back to his constituents.

With deep roots in the Navajo Nation, Nez’s commitment to public service began early, marked by roles such as vice president of the Shonto Chapter and later serving on the Navajo Nation Council and County Board of Supervisors. During his tenure as Vice President and President of the Navajo Nation, he steered his people through the COVID-19 crisis, spearheading improvements in healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure.

Nez will discuss his descision to run for Congress, his thoughts on the Biden-Harris administration, and how he thinks he can beat the incumbent congressman.

Tune into Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, August 2, 2024 at 12 noon ET on Native News Online's Facebook, X (Twitter), or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel to be inspired.

