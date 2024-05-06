Native Bidaské with Jonathan Nez, Congressional Candidate for Arizona’s 2nd District

Details By Native News Online Staff May 06, 2024

Tune in this Friday as Levi Rickert, Founder and Publisher of Native News Online, interviews Jonathan Nez, the former president of the Navajo Nation and current Congressional Candidate for Arizona’s Second Congressional District.

Nez is poised to make history as the first Native American congressman for the state of Arizona. With a distinguished tenure as the former president of the Navajo Nation, he has a proven track record of leadership and advocacy for issues critical to tribal communities.

Residing in Flagstaff with his family, he embodies the values of Arizona’s diverse communities. Nez intimately understands the unique challenges facing rural communities. Leveraging his established relationships in Washington, he pledges to navigate bureaucratic hurdles and channel vital resources back to his constituents.

With deep roots in Arizona’s cultural tapestry, Nez’s commitment to public service began early, marked by roles such as Vice President of the Shonto Chapter and later serving on the Navajo Nation Council and County Board of Supervisors. During his tenure as Vice President and President of the Navajo Nation, he steered his people through the COVID-19 crisis, spearheading improvements in healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure.

Tune into Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, May 10th at Noon ET on Native News Online's Facebook, X (Twitter), or YouTube channel.

