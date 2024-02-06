Native Bidaské with Janeen Comenote on Empowering Indigenous Voices with the “Democracy is Indigenous” Report

February 06, 2024

Join us this Friday for a special episode of Native Bidaske exploring the heart of Indigenous civic engagement and democracy.

Special guest Executive Director of the National Urban Indian Family Coalition Janeen Comenote will shed light on the release of "Democracy is Indigenous: Reclaiming our Voice, Reclaiming Our Power," the NUIFC's latest report on civic engagement and voting power in Native communities.

The NUIFC is a nationwide coalition that represents 38 urban Indian centers in 26 cities and over two million Native Americans who are residing far from their ancestral lands.

This episode will uncover the pivotal role the NUIFC plays in the engagement in civic matters. As well as delving into the challenges faced by Indigenous democracy in the US, including the disenfranchisement of Native American voters through zoning and redistricting laws. Join us to delve into the historical participation of Native Americans in democracy and understand why the ongoing fight for democracy in their communities is crucial.

Don't miss this insightful and engaging edition of Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, February 9th, 2024, at 12 p.m. Noon Eastern Time. Watch this episode on Native News Online's Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channel.

