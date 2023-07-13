Native Bidaské with American Indian College Fund Cheryl Crazy Bull

Details By Native News Online Staff July 13, 2023



Tomorrow, join Native News Online Editor Levi Rickert on Native Bidaské as he interviews President and CEO of the American Indian College Fund Cheryl Crazy Bull (Sicangu Lakota Nation) on the U.S. Supreme Court's shocking ruling that struck down affirmative action last month.



The discussion will center on how the ruling will impinge on equitable access to affordable higher education for American Indian and Alaska Natives and other diverse student groups.

Crazy Bull, Wacinyanpi Win (They Depend on Her) is a lifelong educator, community activist, and advocate for self-determination focused on Native voice, philosophy, and traditions as the heart of the people’s work in building prosperity for current and future generations.

Tune into the livestream on the Native News Online Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube tomorrow, Friday, July 14 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

