Native Bidaské with Dr. LaNada War Jack, a Leader and Advocate for Indigenous Rights

Details By Kristen Lilya March 13, 2024

Join us for a compelling conversation as Levi Rickert, Founder and Publisher of Native News Online, interviews Dr. LaNada War Jack, a prominent figure in Native American history known for her pivotal role in the historic Alcatraz occupation of 1969. Delve into the untold narratives behind this significant event and gain profound insights into Dr. War Jack's remarkable journey as a leader and advocate for Indigenous rights.

Tune in this Friday, March 15, for a special episode of Native Bidaské, where you'll discover the challenges faced by women in activism during that era and the groundbreaking contributions made by Dr. War Jack and her contemporaries. Hear firsthand accounts of the struggle for recognition and representation in the media.

War Jack is an esteemed activist and educator, belonging to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. Her activism began at the University of California, Berkeley, where she played a vital role in establishing the first Ethnic Studies Program in the UC system and participated in the occupation of Alcatraz Island in 1969. Throughout her career, she has been deeply involved in advocating for Native American rights, serving on the executive board of the Native American Rights Fund and holding elected positions within her tribe.

She holds a Doctorate of Arts Degree in Political Science and a Masters in Public Administration from Idaho State University and has taught courses in Native American History, Law, and Politics at various universities. Currently, she is the President of Indigenous Visions Network and an author, with her recent book focusing on Native resistance and intergenerational survival. Learn more about Dr. LaNada War Jack at https://drwarjack.com/.

Catch this enlightening episode of Native Bidaské LIVE airing at Noon ET this Friday, March 15th on Native News Online's Facebook, X (Twitter), or YouTube channel.

Native Bidaské with Dr. LaNada War Jack, a Leader and Advocate for Indigenous Rights

Friday, March 15 2024

12:00 pm ET / 11:00 am CT / 10:00 am MT / 9:00 am PT

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter