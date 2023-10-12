Native Bidaské With Dr. Aaron Payment: Historical Trauma Discussion

Join Native News Online publisher and editor Levi Rickert as he interviews Aarron Payment (Sault Ste. Marie of Chippewa Indians) Ed.D, EdS, MEd, MPA, who serves as vice president of tribal relations and learning at Kauffman and Associates on this week's Native Bidaské .

Dr. Payment’s appearance on Native Bidaské, which airs at 12:30 pm - EDT on Facebook, X, and YouTube, comes in advance of two livestreams entitled Reducing Drug Overdose Deaths in Indian Country. Dr. Payment discusses some of the contributing factors why the problem of drug overdose deaths are so prevalent in Indian Country.

During this episode, Dr. Payment will present Historical Trauma & its Effects On our Tribal Communities, an overview he developed for an understanding of the problems faced by contemporary Native Americans today.

The two live streams, Reducing Drug Overdose Deaths in Indian Country, will air on Native News Online’s social media platforms, Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter, and YouTube on the next two Wednesdays, October 18 & 25, 2023.

Rickert says the sheer number of drug overdose deaths are horrific and Native News Online’s editorial team feels it is time to bring more attention to the severe problem that is crippling tribal communities across Indian Country.

The rates of death from drugs across Indian Country is of epidemic proportions. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020, drug overdose death rates for Native Americans increased by 39 percent, the second-highest rate of increase behind African Americans. This is due to several factors, including geographic isolation, lack of access to healthcare, and historical trauma.

Overdoses from fentanyl, opioids, and other deadly drugs such as “tranq” are leading to loss of life and a decline in the health and well-being of tribal communities. In addition, the epidemic is contributing to the spread of infectious diseases, such as HIV and hepatitis C.

Kauffman and Associates, Inc (KAI) works to improve the well-being of all vulnerable populations, with a special focus on American Indians and Alaska Natives. Using innovative, Indigenous methods, KAI has built a national reputation for quality consultation and management support.

