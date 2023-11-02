Native Bidaské with Chairman Mark Macarro, Candidate for the President of NCAI

Details By Native News Online Staff November 02, 2023

Join Native News Online's publisher and editor, Levi Rickert, on Friday, November 3rd at 12 p.m. EST for an engaging conversation with Chairman Mark Macarro, who is running for the presidency of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI).

In this episode of Native Bidaské, Chairman Macarro shares his vision for how the NCAI can further support Indian Country.

With 28 years of dedicated service as Tribal Chairman, Mark Macarro is committed to strengthening Pechanga's Tribal sovereignty, self-determination, and economic self-sufficiency while preserving its rich cultural heritage. He also holds the role of Vice President at the NCAI and actively participates in various leadership positions on boards and councils. Mark's academic background includes a B.A. in Political Science, and he has been honored with numerous awards for his unwavering support of Native American communities.

Tune in LIVE on Friday, November 3rd at 12 p.m. EST to Native News Online's Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channel to be part of this enlightening discussion. Don't forget to subscribe for more enriching sessions like this!

