Native Bidaské with Ashley Callingbull

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff April 23, 2022

Native News Online interviewed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Ashley Callingbull on a recent edition of Bidaské.

Ashley is from Enoch Cree Nation near Edmonton, Alberta. She is a former Mrs. Universe, and the first Indigenous woman from North America to win that title.

Ashley spoke candidly about her life and career: “I came from living in poverty and overcoming abuse, to having to find myself to learn to let go of things in the past, so they don't control my future. I had to learn to love myself again. And once I did that, I found my passions in life, and I chase happiness. And now I have all these amazing things going for me. And I'm able to amplify other people's voices as well. So for me, it's all about the legacy I'm going to leave behind. And for me, I just want it to be positive, always.”

She also spoke about the legacy of Indian Residential Boarding Schools in her family, as well as a forthcoming memoir and her work launching a jewelry line that will help Indigenous community programs.

Check out the full interview below, and be sure to subscribe to the Native News Online YouTube channel.





Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter