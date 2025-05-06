Native Bidaské: Uncovering the Real Story behind Social Security with Gwen Carr

- Details
- By Native StoryLab
-
Join Levi Rickert for a powerful conversation with Gwen Carr (Cayuga Nation), a Washington insider from the Clinton Administration, as they dive deep into the critical challenges facing Social Security and Native communities.
Friday, May 9th, 2025
12:00 pm ET / 11:00 am CT / 10:00 am MT / 9:00 am PT
In this eye-opening episode, discover:
- Insider perspectives on current administrative changes
- The real impact of budget cuts on Native Americans
- Crucial insights into Social Security's future
Don't miss this essential conversation that goes beyond the headlines to reveal what's really happening in Washington.
More than just news - Native Bidaské brings you warrior journalism that defends tribal sovereignty and keeps you informed.
Watch this episode of Native Bidaské on Facebook or YouTube on or after Friday, May 9th, 2025, 12 p.m. ET.
Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty?
Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting.
Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty.
Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future.
Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today.