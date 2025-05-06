Native Bidaské: Uncovering the Real Story behind Social Security with Gwen Carr

Details By Native StoryLab May 06, 2025

Join Levi Rickert for a powerful conversation with Gwen Carr (Cayuga Nation), a Washington insider from the Clinton Administration, as they dive deep into the critical challenges facing Social Security and Native communities.

Friday, May 9th, 2025

12:00 pm ET / 11:00 am CT / 10:00 am MT / 9:00 am PT

In this eye-opening episode, discover:

Insider perspectives on current administrative changes

The real impact of budget cuts on Native Americans

Crucial insights into Social Security's future

Don't miss this essential conversation that goes beyond the headlines to reveal what's really happening in Washington.

More than just news - Native Bidaské brings you warrior journalism that defends tribal sovereignty and keeps you informed.

Watch this episode of Native Bidaské on Facebook or YouTube on or after Friday, May 9th, 2025, 12 p.m. ET.