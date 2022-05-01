Native Bidaské (Spotlight) with Oren and Rex Lyons

Details By Native News Online Staff May 01, 2022

This past Friday, Native News Online interviewed Oren Lyons and his son Rex Lyons on Native Bidaské (Spotlight). The topic of the interview was the Haudenosaunee Nationals (formerly the Iroquois Nationals) lacrosse team.

Oren Lyons (Onondagao) was one of the co-founders of the Iroquois Nationals. Since the team’s beginning in 1983, Lyons has worked tirelessly promoting the team’s success.

When asked about the name change from Iroquois Nationals to the Haudenosaunee Nationals, Oren Lyons explained the vast history of the Haudenosaunee confederacy that includes six nations, Oneida, Mohawk, Cayuga, Onondaga, Seneca and the Tuscarora.

“It was kind of a natural evolvement over a period of time. Haudenosaunee is our proper name. And we just think it's about time that the world learns that we're about to instruct them,” Oren Lyons said.

The Haudenosaunee Nationals are currently ranked third in the world out of 76 lacrosse teams.

On Friday, Rex Lyons (Onondaga) spoke about the upcoming games the Haudenosaunee Nationals will compete in this year.

The Haudenosaunee Nationals have an immediate need to raise $600,000 so that they can get ready for the Olympics. This year alone, the team will travel to compete in Maryland, Alabama, and Ireland. Additional money is needed for the youth development program because the young Natives who will compete for the Haudenosaunee Nationals at the 2028 Olympics are now in their early teens, but they have to be ready.

To donate to the Haudenossuee Nationals, make all checks payable to:

HAUDENOSSUNEE NATIONALS DEVELOPMENT GROUP

ATTN: Rex Lyons

1213 Bruce Lane

Wilmington, DE 19803

Check out the full interview below, and be sure to subscribe to the Native News Online YouTube channel.

Native Bidaské, Native News Online’s weekly spotlight on the people making news and leading change in Indian Country is live streamed every Friday at 12 noon - EDT. Check Native News Online's social media channels for upcoming guests.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter