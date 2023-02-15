Native Bidaské (Spotlight) With First Native American Female Dentist, Dr. Jessica A. Rickert

Details By Native News Online Staff February 15, 2023

Friday, February 17, 2023

12 noon ET / 11 am CT / 10 am MT / 9 am PT

Join Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert and health reporter Jenna Kunze as they interview Dr. Jessica A. Rickert, the first Native American female dentist.

February is National Children's Dental Health Month. This week's episode is part of the Native News Health Desk reporting initiative to cover health care in Indian Country.

Unfortunately, preschool-aged Native American children had four times more cases of untreated tooth decay than white children—43 percent compared with 11 percent, according to a Pew study.

Dr. Rickert will discuss the need for early oral health care for Native American children on and off reservations.

When she graduated from the University of Michigan’s School of Dentistry in 1975, Dr. Rickert became the first female Native American dentist and the second Native American dentist.

To watch this episode, tune into the live stream on Friday, Feb. 10 at Noon Eastern Time. on the Native News Online Facebook, Twitter, or Youtube social media accounts, and subscribe to our channel.

