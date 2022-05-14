Native Bidaské (Spotlight) with Carlisle Indian School Project Leader Gwen Carr

Details By Native News Online Staff May 14, 2022

On Friday, May 13, Native News Online met with Gwen Carr, Cayuga Nation, for the weekly Native Bidaské (Spotlight). With over 30 years of experience working with Indian Country, Gwen Carr is currently the Executive Director for the Carlisle Indian School Project.

The Carlisle Indian School Project seeks to honor every child that attended this school by uncovering and sharing the truth about the school. Carlisle was the first federally-funded Indian boarding school.

“People looked at it [Carlisle School] for guidance on how to assimilate more Indians,” she explains. “When you want to tell a story and when you want to really go back and start at the beginning of something in order to heal, in order to understand, in order to bring context to the modern world that we live in, you have to start at the beginning. Carlisle is the beginning.”

Carr also referenced the PBS documentary film about Carlisle called “Home From school The Children of Carlisle “ by Geoffrey O Gara and Sophie Barksdale featuring Eufna SoldierWolf.

T

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter