Native Bidaské: Osage Designer Dante Biss-Grayson Brings Indigenous Style to NYFW

Details By Kristen Lilya February 05, 2025

Native fashion is having a moment, and Osage designer Dante Biss-Grayson is leading the charge. This Saturday, February 8th, Biss-Grayson will debut his latest "Red Line" collection at New York Fashion Week, showcasing the beauty and innovation of contemporary Native American design.

Biss-Grayson, whose Osage name is Wasata, has been making waves in the fashion world with his Sky Eagle Collection. He sees fashion as a powerful platform to share Indigenous culture and advocate for important issues facing Native communities.

"With each collection, I aim to blend traditional techniques with modern, bold silhouettes that empower the wearer," says Biss-Grayson.

Headlining the Sky Eagle runway will be trailblazing model Ashley Callingbull, the first Indigenous woman crowned Miss Universe Canada. Callingbull has been a close collaborator with Biss-Grayson.

"Working with Ashley is always an honor," he shares. "She embodies the strength, grace, and beauty of Indigenous women."

The "Red Line" collection explores limits, and boundaries, and redefines one's potential through structured suiting, dramatic capes, and gowns. After NYFW, Sky Eagle is slated to showcase at events in Las Vegas and Sweden, further expanding the reach of contemporary Native fashion.

"This is just the beginning," promises Biss-Grayson. "Our people have so much creative power, and I'm excited to keep pushing the boundaries of what Native design can be."

