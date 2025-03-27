Native Bidaské on Defending History: Navajo Code Talkers and the Fight Against Erasure with Jonathan Nez

- Details
- By Kristen Lilya
-
Friday, March 28th, 2025
12:00 pm ET / 11:00 am CT / 10:00 am MT / 9:00 am PT
In this powerful episode of Native Bidaské, former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez delivers a passionate discussion about the recent removal of Navajo Code Talkers' information from government websites. Nez provides critical insights into the broader context of historical erasure, diversity, and the ongoing struggle to preserve Indigenous contributions to American history.
Key highlights include:
- The Defense Department's controversial removal of Code Talkers' historical information
- A deep dive into the critical role of Navajo Code Talkers in World War II
- Discussion of broader efforts to minimize diverse historical narratives
- Insights into the importance of preserving Indigenous cultural contributions
Nez discusses the challenges facing Native communities, from government websites deleting historical records to the broader implications of attempts to minimize diverse voices. He calls for active resistance, urging tribes and allies to "warrior up" and resist divisive messaging.
Don't miss this compelling conversation that explores the intersection of history, representation, and cultural preservation.
📣 Spread the word and join us LIVE on Friday, March 28th, at 12 pm ET on Native News Online’s Facebook or YouTube channel. You can also watch the episode LIVE below.
More Stories Like ThisNative News Weekly (August 25, 2024): D.C. Briefs
US Presidents in Their Own Words Concerning American Indians
Native News Weekly (August 4, 2024): D.C. Briefs
Trump Pardons Felon Who Defrauded Oglala Sioux Tribe Enterprise Out of $60 Million
Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty?
Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting.
Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty.
Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future.
Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today.