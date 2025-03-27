Native Bidaské on Defending History: Navajo Code Talkers and the Fight Against Erasure with Jonathan Nez

March 27, 2025

Friday, March 28th, 2025

In this powerful episode of Native Bidaské, former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez delivers a passionate discussion about the recent removal of Navajo Code Talkers' information from government websites. Nez provides critical insights into the broader context of historical erasure, diversity, and the ongoing struggle to preserve Indigenous contributions to American history.

Key highlights include:

The Defense Department's controversial removal of Code Talkers' historical information

A deep dive into the critical role of Navajo Code Talkers in World War II

Discussion of broader efforts to minimize diverse historical narratives

Insights into the importance of preserving Indigenous cultural contributions

Nez discusses the challenges facing Native communities, from government websites deleting historical records to the broader implications of attempts to minimize diverse voices. He calls for active resistance, urging tribes and allies to "warrior up" and resist divisive messaging.

Don't miss this compelling conversation that explores the intersection of history, representation, and cultural preservation.

