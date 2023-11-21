Native Bidaské: Native American Filmmaker Billy Luther on "Frybread Face and Me"

Details By Native News Online Staff November 21, 2023

Join Native News Online publisher Levi Ricker this Friday on Native Bidaské as he interviews Native American filmmaker Billy Luther (Navajo, Hopi, and Laguna Pueblo) to discuss Luther's latest project, "Frybread Face and Me."

A 1990s coming-of-age story, "Frybread Face and Me," challenges stereotypes and celebrates Native American life through the story of Benny Lovell, an 11-year-old Native American boy spending his summer on his Grandma Lorraine's sheep ranch in Arizona.

Guided by Aunt Lucy and challenged by Uncle Marvin, Benny's world changes when his cousin Fry, aka Frybread Face, arrives. The film explores their friendship, family, and the search for missing sheep.

In this exclusive interview, Luther shares his personal connection to the story and emphasizes the film's universal appeal.

Tune in on Friday, November 24th at Noon EDT on Native News Online's Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channel.

