Lily Gladstone on Her New Film “The Wedding Banquet” on Native Bidaské

Details By Native StoryLab April 16, 2025

Lily Gladstone, the groundbreaking Oscar-nominated actor from the Blackfeet and Nez Perce Nations, joins Native Bidaské for a special episode centered on her latest project — The Wedding Banquet, a heartwarming romantic comedy.

Gladstone made history as the first Native American nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. She also took home the Golden Globe, the Screen Actors Guild Award, and was named Best Actress of 2023 by the New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review.

Kelly Marie Tran, Lily Gladstone, Han Gi-Chan and Bowen Yang in THE WEDDING BANQUET (Photo/Luka Cyprian Bleecker Street)

In The Wedding Banquet, Gladstone stars alongside Bowen Yang, Kelly Marie Tran, and Academy Award-winner Youn Yuh-Jung. From Director Andrew Ahn comes a joyful comedy of errors about a chosen family navigating cultural identity, queerness, and family expectations.

Gladstone brings her signature grace and insight to the conversation, reflecting on representation, Indigenous storytelling, and what drew her to this reimagining of Ang Lee’s 1993 classic.

Lily Gladstone and Kelly Marie Tran in THE WEDDING BANQUET (Photo/Luka Cyprian Bleecker Street)

🎥 The Wedding Banquet opens in theaters nationwide on April 18.

⏱️Friday, April 18th, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET

🔴 Watch Lily Gladstone’s full Native Bidaské episode on Facebook and YouTube, or you can watch the episode LIVE below: