Native Bidaské: Emmy Winner Sarah Eagle Heart Explores AI & Climate in Her Short Film “Butterflies”

Details By Native News Online Staff May 27, 2025

In an exciting episode of Native Bidaské airing Friday, May 30th at 12 ET, host Levi Rickert sits down with two-time Emmy Award-winning storyteller Sarah Eagle Heart to discuss her latest project, "Butterflies" - a compelling short sci-fi film that bridges indigenous wisdom, technology, and environmental preservation.

Eagle Heart reveals the film's unique approach to addressing climate change through the eyes of Native youth, showcasing how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and scientific innovation can be powerful tools for environmental solutions. Produced in collaboration with John Legend's production team, “Matter and Space” the film highlights Native children as scientists and problem-solvers.

Join us to hear:

The potential of AI in indigenous storytelling

Climate change solutions from a Native perspective

The importance of indigenous involvement in technological development

A touching tribute to actor Cole Brings Plenty

The film, available on YouTube, features Lakota language and a powerful narrative about saving monarch butterflies, demonstrating how traditional knowledge can intersect with cutting-edge technology.

Don't miss this inspiring conversation that explores the future of indigenous storytelling, technology, and environmental activism.

Tune in to Native Bidaské, Friday, May 30th at 12 ET on our Facebook and YouTube channel.

