Native Bidaské: Craig Parker, CEO of Guideway Care

Details By Native News Online Staff October 05, 2023

Join Native News Online’s Publisher Levi Rickert on this week’s Native Bidaské as he interviews Craig Parker, JD, CPA, CEO of Guideway Care.

Parker has spent nearly 25 years building innovative healthcare companies with business models that improve care delivery and provide better experiences for all involved by reducing health disparities, improves patient/member satisfaction, and lowers the total cost of care. Before taking the helm at Guideway Care, Craig served as a senior leader in healthcare companies working in the patient experience and provider efficiency spaces.

In his role as CEO, Craig serves as the company’s chief evangelist, spreading the message that Guideway Care’s services improve life for patients and providers alike.

Join us on Friday, October 6th at 12 PM Noon EDT for this exclusive interview to learn more about Craig Parker and Guideway Care. Tune in on the Native News Online Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

