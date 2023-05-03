National MMIP Awareness Day Events 2023

Details By Native News Online Staff May 03, 2023

May 5 is National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) Awareness Day, and Native communities and organizations across the nation are gathering to draw attention to MMIP Crisis and honor those who have been impacted the most.

From marches and vigils to fundraisers and art exhibitions, here is our list of MMIP Awareness Day events happening this week and next that will keep the fire burning for the missing and murdered in Indian Country.

MMIP Ceremony

Thursday, May 04, 9:00 a.m.

California State Assembly



The California Assembly will present an MMIP resolution to tribal chairpersons. The resolution recognizes May as MMIP Month. For the first time, the Capital Dome will be illuminated with red lights for the whole week in recognition of the California’s missing and murdered indigenous people.



Flower Drop on the Weitchpec Bridge

Friday, May 05, 11:00 a.m.

Weitchpec Bridge, Weitchpec, CA

At the event, Yurok Special Tribal Criminal Jurisdiction Coordinator Alanna Nulph, will be unveiling the Yurok Tribal Court’s new Search and Rescue (SAR) Drone Program. Nulph, a Yurok citizen and credentialed SAR drone pilot, operates remote-controlled aerial vehicles that are specially equipped to assist in search and rescue missions.

Choctaw Nation MMIW Day of Awareness

Friday, May 05, Noon — 2:00 p.m.

HQ Ampitheatre, Durant, OK

Speakers from families affected by the MMIW crisis and the Choctaw Nation Family Violence team will deliver information and a powerful message at this year’s event that will be held at the HQ Amphitheater.

MMIW 5K/1-Mile Run

Friday, May 13, 8:00 a.m.

Antlers Community Center, Antlers Oklahoma

Join Choctaw Nation in honor the victims of the MMIW crisis and learn more about registering missing persons. Registration fee for the 5K is $25, 1-mile walk registration fee is $15. Fees waived if runner/walker is a participant of the PACE program.

MMIP March in Grand Rapids

Friday, May 05, Noon — 3:00 p.m.

Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Native American tribes from across West Michigan invite members of the public to join in a one-mile march through downtown Grand Rapids to honor those who have been impacted by the MMIP crisis. Participants are encouraged to wear red.

Grand Traverse Band of Chippewa and Ottawa Indians MMIP Day of Awareness

Friday, May 05, Noon — 3:00 p.m.

2817 N West Bayshore Drive Peshawbestown, MI

This event will tell the stories of Native community members who have gone missing and the obstacles Native communities have faced in seeking justice.

MMIP Day of Awareness Symposium

Friday, May 05, 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Virtual

This symposium will be featuring International, National, state, and local leaders from across Arizona. Registration required.

MMIP Awareness Walk

Friday, May 05, 10:30 a.m.

Memorial Park, Rapid City, SD

This walk will allow relatives in the area to remember and bring awareness to their missing and murdered loved ones. All are welcome to participate.

MMIP March and Ceremony

Friday, May 05, 6:30 p.m.

The Art Market, 104 N. Main in Pembroke, NC

The march will end at the Pembroke Park, with the program beginning at 7:30 pm. The event is sponsored by the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. and Native Visions Magazine and will serve to remember those who are missing or murdered and their families, while also spotlighting this important issue impacting all of Indian Country.

MSU Moorhead’s MMIP Event

Friday, May 05, 4:00 — 6:00 p.m.

Roland Dille Center for the Arts

This event at Minnesota State University Moorhead that will raise awareness about and encourage discussion of MMIP. MSUM is hosting a panel discussion bringing together women working to eliminate human trafficking and violence against all persons.

MMIWG2ST+ East Coast Summit

Friday, May 05, 6:00 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.

41 White St, Brooklyn, NY

The summit will feature a vigil ceremony and introduce the MMIWG2ST+ Taskforce and Invitation to Survivors to participate in Taskforce. Topics to be covered include MMIWP harms and risks associated with colonial violence, cultivating protective factors in Indigenous people and communities, healthy equity, and more.

National MMIWP Day

Saturday, May 06, 6:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.

El Progresso Hall, Antonia, TX

This MMIWP event aimed at unity, healing education, and support and features appetizers, a silent auction and a fashion show.

Inaugural Red Dress Gala

Friday, May 05, 6:00 p.m.— 9:00 p.m.

Holiday Day Inn, Rapid City, SD

At this special event, relatives will share stories and experiences as they navigate the loss of a loved one. Special guest speakers include: Sita Baker, Red Ribbon Skirt Society Ambassador Nominee to the Young Women’s Cabinet in the state of Minnesota and National Cabinet in Washington DC; Grace Baker, Red Ribbon Skirt Society Ambassador and social justice advocate in Minneapoli and Tosa Two Heart, Red Ribbon Skirt Society. Dinner will be prepared by James Beard award-winner and Inidigenous chef Sean Sherman.

PONW MMIW Awareness Event & Luncheon

Saturday, May 06, 10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m.

Moani Island Bistro, Kapolei, HI



Join for cultural and live entertainment, survivor testimonies, and educational speakers including Dr. Nikki Cristobalʻs MMIW Report Part 1. Event includes buffet lunch, raffle prizes, giveaways and more. Event cost is covered by Pouhana O Nā Wāhine, however, donations are welcomed.



No Rest: The Epidemic of Stolen Indigenous Women, Girls and 2Spirits

Thursday, May 04 — Friday, May 05

Mitchell Museum, Chicago, IL

In observance of this occasion, the Mitchell Museum invites you to visit us free of charge on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5th The exhibition features 35 original works from 12 collaborating Indigenous artists and will draw attention to the crimes perpetrated against Native women and two-spirit individuals in the United States.

MMIW Twitter Storm

Friday, May 05, 1:00 p.m.

Twitter

Join the Nationa Indigenous Women’s Resource Center in using the hashtags #MMIW, #MMIWActionNow, and #NoMoreStolenSisters to stand in solidarity, honoring our stolen sisters and spreading awareness of this injustice.

3rd Annual National Day of Awareness for MMIW, Girls, 2 Spirit, Relatives

Friday, May 05, 11:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

411 W 1st St, Duluth, MN

This rally and march will be held in Duluth Harbor and will feature a red shawl round dance honoring survivors of violence and MMIW, MMIWg2S, MMIWR.

Running for Justice

Saturday, May 06

In person in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, MN, and Pablo, MT or Virtual

Join Rising Hearts this virtual run and events to help us raise $100,000 to give back to the communities in this work to end the violence and systemic barriers to run for justice and healing. Register here.

New Mexico MMIP Day of Action

Berg Park, Farmington, N.M.

Noon — 4:00 p.m.



This event is a booth fair featuring presentations from Tribal Delegates, F.B.I., B.I.A., law enforcement, and other local organizations that educate the community about MMIP resources and support.

