National Indian Gaming Commission Vice Chair Jeannie Hovland Honored with Woman Warrior Award

The National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) is proud to announce that Vice Chair Jeannie Hovland has been awarded the prestigious Woman Warrior Award, presented by the Tribal Gaming Protection Network’s Women in Tribal Gaming Symposium. This distinguished recognition honors individuals who exemplify outstanding professionalism, resilience, and a deep commitment to advancing tribal gaming and empowering Native communities.

Vice Chair Hovland received the award during a special presentation at the Women in Tribal Gaming Luncheon, held on May 15, 2025, in Oklahoma City.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Woman Warrior Award and to stand among so many visionary women who are making meaningful, lasting impacts in their communities and across the tribal gaming industry,” said Hovland. “This award is a powerful reminder of the strength and determination of the many women who lead, advocate, and inspire every day.”

An enrolled tribal citizen of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe of South Dakota, Vice Chair Hovland has dedicated her career to serving Indian Country. In her role at NIGC, she continues to champion tribal sovereignty while creating pathways to opportunity for women and Native communities nationwide.

