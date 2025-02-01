fbpx
National American Indian Heritage Month Stopped at the Pentagon

Details
The U.S. Department of Defense’s intelligence agency will not observe National American Indian Heritage Month, according to an internal  memorandum distributed on January 28, 2025.
 
National American Indian Heritage Month has been celebrated annually every November since President George H.W. Bush established it in 1990. Since then, the November observance has transitioned into Native American Heritage Month.
 
This past November, President Joe Biden declared the month Native American Heritage Month in a proclamation.
 
In the presidential proclamation below, the president said: "Indigenous peoples’ history in the United States is defined by strength, survival, and a deep commitment to and pride in their heritage, right to self-governance, and ways of life."
 

In addition to National American Indian Heritage Month, the January 28 memorandum discontinues 10 other annual observances, including Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Juneteenth, and Holocaust Days of Remembrance.

The elimination of these observances is a direct result of President Donald Trump’s January 20, 2025, executive order banning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government.

“DIA will pause all activities and events related to Agency Special Emphasis Programs effective immediately and until further notice,” the memo states. “Additionally, Special Observances hosted throughout the year … are also paused.”

The January 28 memorandum was first reported by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein and posted on the social platform X.

During the Trump's first term, the president declared November as National American History and Founders Month to celebrate the first European founders and settlers of America in additon to proclaming the month Native American Heritage Month.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed staff on Wednesday to create a task force to promote “merit-based, color-blind policies” throughout the U.S. military and ensure that no DEI programs continue to exist.

About The Author
Levi Rickert
Author: Levi RickertEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Levi "Calm Before the Storm" Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. Rickert was awarded Best Column 2021 Native Media Award for the print/online category by the Native American Journalists Association. He serves on the advisory board of the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association. He can be reached at [email protected].