National American Indian Heritage Month Stopped at the Pentagon

The U.S. Department of Defense’s intelligence agency will not observe National American Indian Heritage Month, according to an internal memorandum distributed on January 28, 2025.

National American Indian Heritage Month has been celebrated annually every November since President George H.W. Bush established it in 1990. Since then, the November observance has transitioned into Native American Heritage Month.

This past November, President Joe Biden declared the month Native American Heritage Month in a proclamation

In the presidential proclamation below, the president said: "Indigenous peoples’ history in the United States is defined by strength, survival, and a deep commitment to and pride in their heritage, right to self-governance, and ways of life."