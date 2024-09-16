National Adult Protective Services Conference Spotlights Tribal Communities for the First Time

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg September 16, 2024

The National Adult Protective Services Association (NAPSA) is set to host its annual conference from September 16-18, 2024, at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

For the first time, the conference will dedicate a special track and plenary session focused exclusively on tribal adult protective services (APS) and the unique challenges faced by elders within these communities.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

With over 1,200 professionals from across the country expected to attend, the conference promises to bring new energy to the discussion of elder abuse, financial exploitation, and abuse of adults with disabilities.

Native Americn elders face unique risks of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitaiton, often compounded by geographic isolation, limited access to health services, and a lack of culturally sensitive support.

These challenges have made it increasingly vital for tribal communities to develop and implement Adult Protective Services programs tailored to their elders' specific needs.

A major highlight of this year’s conference is a special session called “Tribes and Adult Protective Services: Voices from the Frontline,” hosted by the Native American Elder Justice Initiative (NAEJI).

Presenters at the plenary session include leaders from trial APS programs across the country, such as Peggy Jo Archer from NAEJI, Avarae John from the Salt Riiver Prima-Maricopa Indian Community, Margaret Carson from the Muckleshoot Adult Protective Services, and Diane Hofstedt from Wisconsin APS.

Their insights will focus on the distinctive challenges that tribal elders face and how APS services can better meet their needs. They will also talk about the importance of creating tribal-based APS programs that can work closely with state and local services.

In addition to the plenary sessions, the conference will include other sessions spotlighting Native elder protection, featuring organizations like the National Indian Council of Againg, Oklahoma State APS, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

“We are excited to be a part of this historic and long overdue track at the NAPSA conference,” Bill Benson, President of International Association for Indigenous Again said in a press release. “With the first ever federal grants to develop tribal APS programs and increase APS engagement with American Indians and Alaska Native communities, this is an essential step toward building a strong foundation in all tribal communities to protect and support our elders.”

For more information or to register for the conference, visit NAPSA’s Annual Conference Website.

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter