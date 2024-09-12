NAFOA Names New Executive Director

Details By Levi Rickert September 12, 2024

The Native American Finance Officers Association (NAFOA) has hired Cory M. Blankenship (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) as its new executive director. He will officially assume the role on September 30, 2024.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Cory has decided to bring his talents to NAFOA. He has a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our organization,” NOFOA’s president Chairman Rodney Butler (Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation) said. “His extensive background in tribal finance and governance, combined with his experience with nonprofits, positions him to effectively lead NAFOA. We are confident in his ability to steer the organization forward and amplify its impact on Indian Country.”

Blankenship brings over 17 years of experience in tribal finance, non-profit, and philanthropic sectors to NAFOA.

“NAFOA has been instrumental in shaping my career as a tribal finance professional,” Blankenship said. “Serving NAFOA and its member tribes as its Executive Director is truly an honor and privilege.”

Blankenship’s career reflects a strong dedication to serving both his Tribe and Indian Country. Most recently, he served as Community Investment Officer at the Dogwood Health Trust concentrating on fostering economic opportunities tied to social determinants of health. Prior to that, he was the Secretary of the Treasury for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) for six years, overseeing financial operations, directing investments, and spearheading economic diversification initiatives.

He has also contributed his leadership to several boards and committees, including the Tribal Planning Board and EBCI Holdings LLC, an entity focused on economic diversification, as well as local non-profit boards supporting his tribal community and surrounding areas. Over his nearly 12-year tenure with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, he has held key positions as Tribal Treasurer and Finance Director, driving essential financial and strategic initiatives. His work in finance and governance naturally led to his involvement with NAFOA, where he found crucial support and resources that advanced his career and strengthened his ability to serve his Tribe.

“I am excited to give back to the community that has supported my growth,” he expressed. “I look forward to using my skills and experiences to advance the organization’s mission to grow tribal economies, strengthen educational resources, and support tribal sovereignty.”

Blankenship holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from North Carolina State University, a Master of Public Affairs from Western Carolina University, and a Master of Jurisprudence in Federal Indian Law from the University of Tulsa College of Law. In 2019, he received the 40 Under 40 award from the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development. He and his wife, Jade (Colville Confederated Tribes), reside in the Big Cove Community of the Qualla Boundary (Cherokee Indian Reservation) with their five sons.

Blankenship assumes the position of Executive Director succeeding Susan Masten (Yurok Tribe), who served as Interim Executive Director since June 2023.

