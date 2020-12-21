Currents

Monday Update: 75 Communities on Navajo Nation Have Uncontrolled Covid-19 Spread

Details By Native News Online Staff December 21, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 158 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths.

The total number of deaths is now 748 as of Monday. Reports indicate that 11,149 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 192,048 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 21,177.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,037

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,240

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,216

Gallup Service Unit: 3,511

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,047

Shiprock Service Unit: 3,554

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,234

Winslow Service Unit: 1,316

* 22 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 7,748 new cases, Utah reported 1,819, and New Mexico reported 826 new cases. The Navajo Nation remains in a three-week lockdown that requires all residents to remain home at all times with the exception of essential workers that are required to report to work, cases of emergencies, and to obtain essential items such as food, water, and medication.

The Navajo Department of Health on Monday identified the following 75 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Dec. 4 to Dec. 17, 2020:

Alamo Aneth Baca/Prewitt Becenti Beclabito Bird Springs Black Mesa Bodaway/Gap Bread Springs Cameron Chichiltah Chilchinbeto* Chinle Churchrock Coppermine* Coyote Canyon Crownpoint Dennehotso Gadiiahi* Ganado Hard Rock Hogback Houck Huerfano* Indian Wells Iyanbito Jeddito Kaibeto Kayenta Lake Valley Lechee Leupp Lukachukai Lupton Manuelito Many Farms Mariano Lake* Mexican Springs Nageezi Nahatadziil Nahodishgish Navajo Mountain* Newcomb* Pinedale Pinon Red Lake Red Mesa Red Rock* Rock Point Rock Springs Rough Rock Round Rock Sanostee Sheepsprings Shiprock Shonto* Smith Lake St. Michaels Tachee/Blue Gap Teec Nos Pos Teesto Thoreau Tohajiilee Tohatchi Tonalea Torreon* Tsaile/Wheatfields Tsayatoh Tselani/Cottonwood Tuba City Twin Lakes Two Grey Hills Upper Fruitland Whippoorwill White Cone

*Chapters added recently

“The COVID-19 vaccines and federal medical personnel are providing some relief for our health care system, but all of us have to keep fighting and making good decisions to lower the spread of the coronavirus in our homes and communities. The virus only spreads when we move about and travel, so we need to stay home more often to isolate the virus and prevent it from spreading even further than it has. This is not the time to let down our guard, especially with the Christmas holiday approaching. Stay home as much as possible, wear your masks, avoid gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10:00 a.m. (MST), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide additional updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1608685438705000&usg=AFQjCNFbpAp8yVGiN01SGVeDHH0cFVDz-w">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

