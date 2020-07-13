Published July 13, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 56 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 401 as previously reported on Sunday.
Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,866 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 64,579 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,243.
Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 2,068
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 709
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 524
- Gallup Service Unit: 1,355
- Kayenta Service Unit: 1,180
- Shiprock Service Unit: 1,318
- Tuba City Service Unit: 756
- Winslow Service Unit: 330
* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.
Although the Navajo Nation continues to see progress as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to flatten as areas near and around the Navajo Nation continue to see daily increases, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer continue to urge Navajo Nation residents to continue wearing masks, staying as much as possible, practice social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and washing your hands as much as possible.
"The numbers and data show that the public health orders requiring masks and other mandates are working to flatten the curve on the Navajo Nation. I’ve said before that the safest place for our Navajo people to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. Towns and cities near the Navajo Nation continue to see large increases in new cases of the coronavirus, so let’s make smart decisions for ourselves and our loved ones. Our numbers are gradually decreasing because the Navajo people are listening to the health care experts. Let’s not back down," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
The Navajo Nation’s Stay at Home Order remains in effect requiring all individuals on the Navajo Nation to stay at home and strictly limit movement, and limit public contact with others. Individuals may leave their place of residence only for emergencies or to perform "Essential Activities.” The daily curfew also remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays.
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world, visit the Worldometers website.
