Monday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 56 New Cases

Published July 13, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 56 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 401 as previously reported on Sunday.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,866 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 64,579 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,243.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,068

Crownpoint Service Unit: 709

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 524

Gallup Service Unit: 1,355

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,180

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,318

Tuba City Service Unit: 756

Winslow Service Unit: 330

* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

Although the Navajo Nation continues to see progress as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to flatten as areas near and around the Navajo Nation continue to see daily increases, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer continue to urge Navajo Nation residents to continue wearing masks, staying as much as possible, practice social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and washing your hands as much as possible.

"The numbers and data show that the public health orders requiring masks and other mandates are working to flatten the curve on the Navajo Nation. I’ve said before that the safest place for our Navajo people to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. Towns and cities near the Navajo Nation continue to see large increases in new cases of the coronavirus, so let’s make smart decisions for ourselves and our loved ones. Our numbers are gradually decreasing because the Navajo people are listening to the health care experts. Let’s not back down," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The Navajo Nation’s Stay at Home Order remains in effect requiring all individuals on the Navajo Nation to stay at home and strictly limit movement, and limit public contact with others. Individuals may leave their place of residence only for emergencies or to perform "Essential Activities.” The daily curfew also remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays.

