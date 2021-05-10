Monday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 30 New Cases & 1 New Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff May 10, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 19 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation on Sunday and 11 new cases on Monday. One more death was also reported for March 9.

The total number of deaths is now 1,285. Reports indicate that 29,239 individuals have recovered from Covid-19. 267,503 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,620. Daily numbers of new cases and deaths were not reported on Sunday due to the Mother’s Day holiday. Monday’s numbers reflect totals for Sunday and Monday combined.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,586

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,940

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,636

Gallup Service Unit: 4,856

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,720

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,160

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,726

Winslow Service Unit: 1,977

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 642 new cases, Utah reported 207, and New Mexico reported 570 cases, which includes Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The Navajo Department of Health identified the community of Tsayatoh, N.M. in the latest Health Advisory Notice with “uncontrolled spread” of Covid-19 from April 23, 2021 to May 6, 2021.

“Stay the course and keep pushing back on Covid-19 and the variants. Community immunity is our goal and we need to do more to reach that goal, which includes getting more of our people fully vaccinated. If you know of any loved ones, friends, or colleagues who have not received the vaccine yet, please encourage them to do so. The vaccines are effective in pushing back on the virus, but everyone has to continue taking precautions even after receiving the vaccine. Please continue to wear masks, get vaccinated, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and avoid large in-person gatherings. We do not want to see a spike in new cases, so please be safe,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on Tuesday, May 11 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT) on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more Covid-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

