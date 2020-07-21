Currents

Monday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 24 New Cases - No Additional Deaths Reported

Details By Native News Online Staff July 21, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 24 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 422 as previously reported on Sunday.

Reports indicate that approximately 6,369 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 73,684 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,617.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,153

Crownpoint Service Unit: 734

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 582

Gallup Service Unit: 1,402

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,217

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,357

Tuba City Service Unit: 794

Winslow Service Unit: 375

* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Department of Health has issued Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-018, implementing two additional 57-hour weekend lockdowns from July 24, 2020 to July 27, 2020 and from July 31, 2020 to August 3, 2020, starting at 8:00 P.M. MDT on Friday and ending at 5:00 A.M. MDT on Monday. A separate order is being developed to require residents that travel to “hotspots” to quarantine for 14 days when they return to the Navajo Nation.

“As leaders we have to make tough decisions. In this case, we continue to listen to the health care experts and to rely on the data. Our numbers on the Navajo Nation are improving day by day, but we have to also look at the data in surrounding towns and cities. Based on what we are seeing, it is far too soon to lift the weekend lockdowns. We have to keep fighting this virus. The last thing we want is to have another spike, our health care system would suffer tremendously from another spike in new cases. That’s why we are continuing the weekend lockdowns, and telling our people to keep wearing masks in public, staying home, washing your hands, practicing social distancing, and praying for our people,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Monday.

The Navajo Nation’s Stay at Home Order remains in effect requiring all individuals on the Navajo Nation to stay at home and strictly limit movement, and limit public contact with others. Individuals may leave their place of residence only for emergencies or to perform "Essential Activities.” The daily curfew also remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays.

The Nez-Lizer Administration is also working with businesses to setup food donation drop-off sites at grocery stores to allow Navajo Nation residents to contribute non-perishable food items, which will be made available to Navajo people and others living in the Phoenix area as a way to give back to our relatives and friends of the Navajo Nation who graciously donated essential items to the Navajo Nation.

