Monday Morning: (October 6, 2025): Articles You May Have Missed This Past Weekend

Details By Levi Rickert October 06, 2025

Here are some of the recent articles from Native News Online you may have missed this past weekend:'

With Honor and Gratitude, Indian Country Mourns Ernie Stevens, Jr. at Services on Oneida Nation

Nearly 2,000 mourners gathered on the Oneida Nation on Friday and Saturday to pay their respects to Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernie Stevens, Jr. (Oneida Nation of Wisconsin), who walked on unexpectedly on September 26, 2025. Stevens was 66.

The Turtle School gymnasium was adorned with dozens of floral arrangements sent by tribal nations, tribally owned casinos, and elected officials. Among those who sent flowers were House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).

On Saturday, a funeral ceremony was held at the Oneida Longhouse, conducted by Oneida ceremonial leaders. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (White Earth Ojibwe) was among those in attendance to pay her respects.

Gov. Newsom Signs Suicide Prevention Bill by Assemblymember Ramos

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed key legislation authored by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino), the first and only California Native American serving in the Legislature. aimed at preventing suicides by implementing new safety measures on California’s bridges and overpasses.

The bill, AB 440, is part of Ramos’s ongoing efforts to improve mental health care access and outcomes across the state.

“California must do more to confront the great tragedy of suicide in our communities. Suicide strikes every community, every age group. Sadly, it is the third leading cause of death for persons 10 to 24 years of age, and the second leading cause of death among Native American youth 10 to 20 years of age. Individuals in distress often need just a pause to reconsider actions that can lead to irreversible harm to themselves and loved ones. Barriers on bridges and other interventions can create that pause and prevent tragedies," Ramos stated.

Native News Weekly (October 5, 2025): D.C. Briefs

The federal governement remains closed as the U.S. Senate on Friday again could not garner enough votes to reopen the federal government that closed on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 12:01 a.m.

It’s unclear when the partial shutdown will end. Blame from Republicans and Democrats in Congress is pointed at each other. Democrats have made it clear they won't support any government funding bill unless it includes an extension of health care subsidies set to expire at year’s end. Republicans, meanwhile, maintain that such negotiations should only happen once the government is reopened.

Read Native News Online's article on How the Federal Shutdown Impacts Indian Country to understand the impact on Indian Country.

