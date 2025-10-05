With Honor and Gratitude, Indian Country Mourns Ernie Stevens, Jr. at Services on Oneida Nation

Details By Levi Rickert October 05, 2025

ONEIDA NATION — For a man who spent his life traveling across Indian Country and around the world to advocate for Indian gaming and tribal sovereignty, Ernest L. "Ernie" Stevens, Jr. was laid to rest Saturday afternoon on his beloved homelands of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin.

Nearly 2,000 mourners gathered on the Oneida Nation on Friday and Saturday to pay their respects to Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernie Stevens, Jr. (Oneida Nation of Wisconsin), who walked on unexpectedly on September 26, 2025. Stevens was 66.

Chairman Ernie Stevens, Jr. speaking National Indian Gaming Associaiton convention in Phoenix in 2016. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

Native people from across Indian Country–near and far–traveled to honor Stevens’ legacy and express their deep gratitude for his lifelong dedication to advancing tribal sovereignty and Indian gaming. For more than 25 years, Stevens led the Indian Gaming Association (formerly the National Indian Gaming Association until its renaming in April 2022), becoming one of the most influential figures in modern Native policy and economic development. Non-Native gaming industry executives and officials also gathered to show their respect.

Under his leadership, IGA became one of the most respected and influential voices in Washington, D.C., tirelessly advocating for the rights of tribal nations and safeguarding the integrity of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

During his tenure, Indian gaming revenues grew from $11 billion in 2000 to a record-breaking $43.9 billion in 2024, making Tribal Government Gaming the largest segment of the U.S. gaming industry. This extraordinary growth is a direct reflection of Chairman Stevens’ strategic vision and tireless advocacy, working hand-in-hand with tribal leaders across the country to strengthen the Indian gaming industry.

A wake was held Friday evening at the Turtle School, drawing over 1,600 mourners. Stevens' wife, Cheryl (Cher), along with the couple's children, greeted guests for two hours as a long line snaked through the school's gymnasium.

Among them were dozens of tribal leaders and dignitaries, including National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) President Mark Macarro (Pechanga), NCAI Executive Director Larry Wright, Jr. (Ponca), Native American Financial Officers Association (NAFOA) President Rodney Butler (Mashantucket Pequot), and Aspen Institute’s Center for Native American Youth Executive Director Tracy L. Canard Goodluck (Oneida).

Drumming at burial site. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

Besides Macarro, three previous NCAI presidents were present: Mel Tonasket, (Colville), W. Rod Allen (Jamestown S’Klallam), and Susan Masten (Yurok).

Indian Gaming Association (IGA) Executive Director Jason Giles (Muscogee (Creek) Nation) and wife, and Stevens' longtime personal assistant Ricky Granquist (Oneida Nation) and IGA's board members were in attendance.

Other notable attendees included former NBA star A.C. Green, entrepreneur and performer Gary “Litefoot” Davis (Cherokee), Native artist George Rivera (Pueblo of Pojoaque), and actor/comedian Chance Rush (Hidatsa, Arapaho, Dakota, Oneida, Otoe).

The Turtle School gymnasium was adorned with dozens of floral arrangements sent by tribal nations, tribally owned casinos, and elected officials. Among those who sent flowers were House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).

On Saturday, a funeral ceremony was held at the Oneida Longhouse, conducted by Oneida ceremonial leaders. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (White Earth Ojibwe) was among those in attendance to pay her respects.

Stevens was laid to rest at the Oneida Burial Grounds with hundreds on hand to pay their final respects.

Editor’s note: Native News Online honored the family's wishes by not taking photographs or recording the inside services.



