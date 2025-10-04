Gov. Newsom Signs Suicide Prevention Bill by Assemblymember Ramos

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert October 04, 2025

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed key legislation authored by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino), the first and only California Native American serving in the Legislature. aimed at preventing suicides by implementing new safety measures on California’s bridges and overpasses. The bill, AB 440, is part of Ramos’s ongoing efforts to improve mental health care access and outcomes across the state.

“California must do more to confront the great tragedy of suicide in our communities. Suicide strikes every community, every age group. Sadly, it is the third leading cause of death for persons 10 to 24 years of age, and the second leading cause of death among Native American youth 10 to 20 years of age. Individuals in distress often need just a pause to reconsider actions that can lead to irreversible harm to themselves and loved ones. Barriers on bridges and other interventions can create that pause and prevent tragedies," Ramos stated.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

AB 440 builds on Ramos’s earlier work in mental health advocacy, including AB 2112 in 2020, which created the Office of Suicide Prevention as California’s central agency for coordinating suicide prevention efforts. Research published in the Journal of Preventive Medicine supports the use of physical barriers as effective tools in reducing suicides from high-risk locations. A Senate Health Committee analysis highlighted how a net installed on the Golden Gate Bridge helped lower the number of suicides there.

Two additional bills by Ramos, also signed by the governor, will directly benefit residents of the city and county of San Bernardino.

Ramos, described by a local Inland Empire newspaper as “the most productive Inland Empire legislator in either chamber” at the end of the 2023–24 session, had 25 bills signed into law by Gov. Newsom last year. With the first year of the current two-year legislative session now complete, Ramos continues to push forward:

“I’m excited that the suicide prevention measure and others have been signed, and I look forward to continuing work on initiatives that enhance the safety and well-being of my constituents,” he said.

Among the bills signed this year were three tribal-focused measures enacted on California Native American Day:

AB 221 – Streamlines the tribal grant application process.

AB 977 – Addresses the repatriation of Native American human remains.

AB 1369 – Affirms students’ rights to wear tribal regalia during high school graduation ceremonies.

Two other Ramos bills—AB 31 and AB 53—were included in the 2025–26 state budget signed earlier this year:

AB 31 establishes a pilot program granting state peace officer status to tribal law enforcement.

AB 53 creates a new state tax exemption of up to $20,000 for military retirees, allowing them to claim the benefit starting with their January 2025 tax returns. Prior to this, California was the only state offering no tax relief for veterans.

With this latest round of legislation, Ramos continues to advocate for public safety, tribal sovereignty, and veteran support—delivering meaningful reforms to his constituents and communities across California.

More Stories Like This