Native News Weekly (October 5, 2025): D.C. Briefs

October 05, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Federal Government Remains Closed

The federal governement remains closed as the U.S. Senate on Friday again could not garner enough votes to reopen the federal government that closed on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 12:01 a.m.

It’s unclear when the partial shutdown will end. Blame from Republicans and Democrats in Congress is pointed at each other. Democrats have made it clear they won't support any government funding bill unless it includes an extension of health care subsidies set to expire at year’s end. Republicans, meanwhile, maintain that such negotiations should only happen once the government is reopened.

Read Native News Online's article on How the Federal Shutdown Impacts Indian Country to understand the impact on Indian Country.

Padilla, Schiff Announce Bipartisan Bills to Support Over 2,000 Acres of Tribal Land Management

On Monday, U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff (both D-Calif.) announced a trio of bipartisan, bicameral bills to promote Tribal management of over 2,000 acres of land in California. The bills would transfer federal land to the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, the Pit River Tribe, and the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians.

Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation Land Exchange Act

This bill would transfer 1,475 acres of land from the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation in fee in exchange for 1,460 acres of fee land the Tribe already owns. Representative Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.-23) is leading companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

Full text of the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation Land Exchange Act is available here.

Pit River Land Transfer Act

This bill would transfer 584 acres of federal land administered by USFS to the Secretary of the Interior to be held in trust for the Pit River Tribe. Representative Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.-01) is leading companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

Full text of the Pit River Land Transfer Act is available here.

Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Land Transfer Act

This bill would place approximately 80 acres of land currently managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) into trust for the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, and place into trust 185 acres of fee land already owned by the Tribe. Representative Tom McClintock (R-Calif.-05) is leading companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

Full text of the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Land Transfer Act is available here.

Register Now for Upcoming Virtual Tribal Consultations (October 7 and November 12)

Online registration is now available for the Commission’s two virtual, national Tribal Consultation opportunities on a comprehensive review of the FCC’s National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) rules. The multi-month tribal consultation effort was announced on September 5, 2025, in Public Notice (DA 25-821) and shared in a Dear Tribal Leader Letter and Framing Paper.

Register to join us virtually for one or both opportunities on:

Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET – Register Here

Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET – Register Here

These upcoming Tribal consultation opportunities are offered by the Office of Native Affairs and Policy of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau and the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau for federally-recognized Tribal Nations and Native Hawaiian Organizations to substantively engage on the topic. Alaska Native Corporations may also request consultation meetings with FCC staff.

Each virtual consultation will include an overview of the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FCC 25-47) adopted by the FCC on August 7, 2025, under WTB Docket No. 25-217.

