Currents

Misty Kuhl, Fort Belknap Tribal Member, to Lead Montana Department of Indian Affairs

HELENA, Mont. – Misty Kuhl, an A’aniiih member of the Fort Belknap Indian Community, has been appointed by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to lead the state’s Department of Indian Affairs.

“Misty shares my commitment to create new partnerships and build stronger bridges with our eight tribal nations,” Gov. Gianforte said in a statement. “I campaigned on the promise of bringing new and greater opportunities to Indian country, and I look forward to working with Misty and our tribal leaders to deliver.”

Kuhl serves as director of Native American Outreach at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont., and has decades of experience working with Native communities in areas such as business and leadership.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Montana and our Native nations, and am excited to build on Jason’s Smith’s work for the last eight years. I love our vibrant, resilient, strong Tribal communities,” Kuhl said in a statement. “I love Montana, and I’m committed to doing the best work I can in this important role. I firmly believe our governor cares deeply about Native issues, and I’m looking forward to the privilege of executing his vision.”

Kuhl was born and raised in Montana, and graduated cum laude from Montana State University-Billings with a degree in human services.

Since you're here... We believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift of $5 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff